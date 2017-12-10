McCaffrey rushed eight times for 35 yards and caught three of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings.

McCaffrey entered Sunday's contest with pretty good momentum, but a couple of factors combined to contribute toward his Week 14 dip. Not only was the rookie going against Minnesota's exceptional defense, but veteran Jonathan Stewart's 103-yard, three-touchdown performance meant he wasn't needed as much as usual. Fortunately for McCaffrey, a bounce-back outing could be in store, as an inferior Packers defense visits Carolina next Sunday.