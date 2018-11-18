McCaffrey rushed 13 times for 53 yards and brought in six of eight targets for 57 yards in the Panthers' 20-19 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

McCaffrey turned in another solid performance, although one that was more subdued than some of his recent efforts. He still drew even with D.J. Moore for the team lead in targets while checking in second behind him in receptions, and his six catches qualified as his best total in that category since Week 7. McCaffrey will undoubtedly be set for another high-usage assignment versus the Seahawks in Week 12.