Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that McCaffrey is "week to week" ahead of the Week 12 matchup against Minnesota, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Rhule didn't appear very optimistic about McCaffrey's chances to return this week, and it's reasonable to assume he'll remain sidelined with a Week 13 bye around the corner. The next update on McCaffrey's status likely will come when the Panthers reveal their official Wednesday practice report. If the star running back is indeed ruled out for a third straight week, Mike Davis will lead Carolina's backfield once again.