Coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that he doesn't expect McCaffrey (shoulder) to return for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

This lines up with a Monday report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who said McCaffrey was "unlikely" to play this weekend. The star running back returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, so he at least's tentatively on track to return after the Panthers' bye in Week 13.