McCaffrey ran for 18 yards on four carries and added a 22-yard catch during Sunday's 33-14 win over the Saints.

With the playoffs out of reach, McCaffrey rested for most of Sunday as Cameron Artis-Payne and Travaris Cadet did most of the heavy lifting. The talented sophomore did warm up on the sidelines as a quarterback following Kyle Allen (shoulder's) injury, but the Panthers were able to grind the game away without his services. Though quiet Sunday, the dazzling back ended his season with 1,965 total yards and 13 total touchdowns.