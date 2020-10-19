Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that he's not sure whether McCaffrey (ankle) will return "this week, next week or the week after," Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

McCaffrey already has missed four games on IR while recovering from his high right ankle sprain, and Rhule is keeping the door open for him to return any time between Weeks 7 and 9. If McCaffrey isn't activated for Sunday's contest in New Orleans, it could be difficult to get him ready for a Thursday night affair Week 8, in which case his next chance to suit up would come Nov. 8 in Kansas City. With Mike Davis performing so well out of the backfield, the Panthers may feel secure in allowing McCaffrey ample time to get back to 100 percent health.