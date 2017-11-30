McCaffrey (shoulder) turned in a limited practice Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Present and in pads at the start of the session, McCaffrey appeared to go through all drills during the open portion, per Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer. That said, McCaffrey must have had some limitations in his first visible activity of the week. Afterward, he told Rodrigue that his shoulder "feels good" in advance of Sunday's game at New Orleans, so he's a decent bet to ditch his designation by week's end.