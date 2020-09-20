McCaffrey (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.
At the time of the ruling, less than two minutes remained in the contest with the Panthers facing a 14-point deficit, so it's not a shock McCaffrey won't return. Earlier in the fourth quarter, he was testing the ankle by walking about the sideline under his own power. In his stead, Mike Davis is the likely candidate to get work out of the team's backfield, but Curtis Samuel could get reps, too, as he operated as a running back during his college days at Ohio State.
