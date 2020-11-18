The Panthers ruled out McCaffrey (shoulder) for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Carolina was initially hopeful that the AC joint injury McCaffrey suffered to his shoulder Nov. 8 would only keep him out for one game, but he'll be in store for a second straight absence after failing to make much notable progress over the past week. With McCaffrey﻿ sidelined, ﻿Mike Davis﻿ is in line for another start at running back for the Panthers in Week 11. McCaffrey will now target a possible return to game action Nov. 29 versus the Vikings.
