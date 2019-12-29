Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Scores 19th TD of 2019

McCaffrey ran for 26 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and caught seven of 10 targets for 72 receiving yards during Sunday's 42-10 loss to the Saints.

The third-year running back wrapped up an uber-prolific 2019 campaign as Carolina was drubbed by its division rival Week 17, collecting his 19th TD and reaching a nearly-unfathomable threshold of 116 receptions on the year. While logging seven-plus catches for his seventh consecutive outing Sunday, McCaffrey tied Philadelphia's Zach Ertz (2018) and Jacksonville's Jimmy Smith (1999) for 18th all-time in single-season reception total. McCaffrey also became just the third individual in NFL history with both 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in a single year, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only players to ever accomplish that feat. Heading into the fourth frame of his rookie contract in 2020, McCaffrey is expected to remain one of the most valuable stocks in fantasy as the centerpiece of a rebuilding Panthers offense.