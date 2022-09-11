McCaffrey rushed 10 times for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Browns. He also caught all four of his targets for 24 yards.

McCaffrey jumped over the pile for a one-yard touchdown during the second quarter, but his mere five touches in the first half was a surprisingly low total. With the Panthers offense getting going more in the second half, McCaffrey had a few nice gains. Overall, though, his output wasn't anything special to begin the campaign. He'll strive for an improved performance in Week 2 versus the Giants.