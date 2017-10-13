Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Scores in second straight game
McCaffrey rushed four times for eight yards and caught 10 of 14 targets 56 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.
McCaffrey followed his first career touchdown last Sunday by catching a one-yard pass to pay dirt during the fourth quarter. In doing so, the rookie was able to reach double-digit catches for the first time, pacing the Panthers in the category. While his yardage proved modest, McCaffrey's presence in the passing game has been reliable to start this season. On the ground, however, he's failed to top 16 yards while averaging just five carries since Week 1. In recent weeks, quarterback Cam Newton has led the running game, but with Carolina undoubtedly preferring not to rely on that, it'll be interesting to see whether McCaffrey is used more carrying the ball going forward, especially with veteran Jonathan Stewart averaging just 2.9 yards on 14.2 carries per game.
