McCaffrey finished with six rushes for 16 yards and caught six of eight targets for 101 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-26 NFC wild-card loss to the Saints.

McCaffrey was kept under wraps until he exploded for a 56-yard, catch-and-run touchdown during the fourth quarter. That play marked the longest gain of McCaffrey's rookie season, giving him a second career 100-yard receiving game in the process. Overall, McCaffrey's biggest impact this term came through the air, where he finished the regular season with an impressive 80 receptions on 113 targets for 651 yards and five scores. In comparison, he managed just 435 yards and two touchdowns on 117 carries. So while last year's eighth overall pick has already emerged as one of the league's best receiving tailbacks, in his second season he'll aim to improve his efficiency on the ground to become even more dynamic. Although quarterback Cam Newton and veteran Jonathan Stewart still figure to consume carries, McCaffrey could take his stock to the next level by making more use of his, which despite any durability concerns linked to his size, should only increase going forward.