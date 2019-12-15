Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Scores twice in loss to Seahawks
McCaffrey carried 19 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Seahawks. He also caught eight of 10 targets for 88 yards in the 30-24 loss.
McCaffrey averaged a healthy 4.6 yards per carry, scoring a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter and adding a 15-yarder in the fourth. He was also excellent as a pass-catcher with his team trailing all game, finishing second only to D.J. Moore in targets and receiving yards. McCaffrey is likely to surpass 2,000 scrimmage yards for the season next Sunday against the Colts thanks in large part to his 726 receiving yards (on 82 receptions). He's averaging 5.0 yards per carry as and should remain a top fantasy selection for the foreseeable future due to his massive usage and versatile skillset.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Snags 11 balls during Week 14 loss•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Held in check by Redskins•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Another fantasy gem•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Goes to work in passing game•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Gets in full practice•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Tending to foot issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...