Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Scores twice in loss to Seahawks

McCaffrey carried 19 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Seahawks. He also caught eight of 10 targets for 88 yards in the 30-24 loss.

McCaffrey averaged a healthy 4.6 yards per carry, scoring a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter and adding a 15-yarder in the fourth. He was also excellent as a pass-catcher with his team trailing all game, finishing second only to D.J. Moore in targets and receiving yards. McCaffrey is likely to surpass 2,000 scrimmage yards for the season next Sunday against the Colts thanks in large part to his 726 receiving yards (on 82 receptions). He's averaging 5.0 yards per carry as and should remain a top fantasy selection for the foreseeable future due to his massive usage and versatile skillset.