McCaffrey rushed 14 times for 45 yards and a touchdown and hauled in four of his six targets for 11 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 36-21 win over the Ravens.

McCaffrey ran around the left end for his first rushing touchdown of the season, an 11-yard carry to knot the game at seven in the first quarter. A couple of possessions later, he was lucky to be in the area of a batted pass and come down with it in the end zone for yet another score. After a hot start to the season, the 22-year-old has now failed to surpass 100 total yards in four weeks since the Panthers' Week 4 bye, but with a series of tough matchups now behind him, the Stanford product will look to Week 9 to take advantage of a Tampa Bay defense which is giving up the most points per game to opposing teams so far this season.