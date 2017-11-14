McCaffrey rushed five times for 23 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 45-21 win over the Dolphins. He also caught three of seven targets for 27 yards and another score.

McCaffrey was efficient with his touches on a night when top tailback Jonathan Stewart went for 110 yards on 17 carries. Not only did McCaffrey take a zone-read handoff four yards for Carolina's opening touchdown, but he piled on with a two-yard touchdown grab along the sideline during the third quarter. In doing so, the rookie has now scored five times over the past six games, sending him into the Panthers' bye week full of confidence.