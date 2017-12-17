Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Scores while topping 125 total yards
McCaffrey rushed 12 times for 63 yards and caught six of seven targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Packers.
McCaffrey was a consistent thorn in the side of the Packers, as he not only approached his career-high rushing total, but also went for the second-most receiving yards of his rookie campaign. In doing so, McCaffrey hauled in a seven-yard touchdown on Carolina's opening drive, giving him five scores over his last six outings. While that has upped his fantasy impact, McCaffrey has also averaged an even five yards per carry during that stretch, making him more of a threat on the ground. Combined, those developments give fantasy owners a lot to like about McCaffrey heading into next Sunday's visit from the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Quiet versus Vikings•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Catches TD pass•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Active Sunday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Tentatively on track to play•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Headed for questionable tag•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.