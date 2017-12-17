McCaffrey rushed 12 times for 63 yards and caught six of seven targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Packers.

McCaffrey was a consistent thorn in the side of the Packers, as he not only approached his career-high rushing total, but also went for the second-most receiving yards of his rookie campaign. In doing so, McCaffrey hauled in a seven-yard touchdown on Carolina's opening drive, giving him five scores over his last six outings. While that has upped his fantasy impact, McCaffrey has also averaged an even five yards per carry during that stretch, making him more of a threat on the ground. Combined, those developments give fantasy owners a lot to like about McCaffrey heading into next Sunday's visit from the Buccaneers.