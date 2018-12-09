McCaffrey rushed 16 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns while securing six of seven targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Browns.

McCaffrey capped the opening drive with a four-yard rushing score and found paydirt from one yard out in the first minute of the second quarter. He would have had a third short touchdown later in the game, but it was called back on a hold. The versatile running back has found his scoring touch with 12 trips to the end zone over the past seven weeks, as compared to the measly one touchdown he scored in the first six games. Up next is a Monday Night Football date with the Saints in Week 15.