Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Scoring binge continues
McCaffrey rushed 16 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns while securing six of seven targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Browns.
McCaffrey capped the opening drive with a four-yard rushing score and found paydirt from one yard out in the first minute of the second quarter. He would have had a third short touchdown later in the game, but it was called back on a hold. The versatile running back has found his scoring touch with 12 trips to the end zone over the past seven weeks, as compared to the measly one touchdown he scored in the first six games. Up next is a Monday Night Football date with the Saints in Week 15.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Piles up 161 scrimmage yards•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Dominant as rusher and receiver•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Racks up 110 total yards in loss•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Continues scoring barrage in loss•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Tallies pair of rushing scores in Week 9 win•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Scores twice in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14