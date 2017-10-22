McCaffrey rushed seven times for 10 yards and added seven catches for 36 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Bears.

McCaffrey made a dazzling one-handed catch, but his flashiness didn't translate to much success as he totaled just 46 yards from scrimmage despite leading his team in targets and getting the most carries he's seen since Week 2. Coach Ron Rivera would love to get the rookie first-rounder more involved on the ground with Jonathan Stewart averaging just 3.0 yards per carry, but McCaffrey's average of 2.5 is even worse. McCaffrey rushed for over 3,600 yards over his last two years at Stanford, so his lack of success in that department at the NFL level has been puzzling. At least he's made a major impact as a receiver with 44 catches and two receiving scores.

