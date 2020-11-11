Coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that McCaffrey (shoulder) is "day-to-day" or "week-to-week", clarifying that the running back's AC joint injury shouldn't be a season-ender, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

McCaffrey isn't expected to practice or play this week, and he's already scheduled for a second opinion on the shoulder. Mike Davis is set for another stint in the lead backfield role, though it isn't likely to last for six games again, even if the 3-6 Panthers take a cautious approach to injuries over the final two months of a rebuilding season.