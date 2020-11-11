Coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that McCaffrey (shoulder) is "day-to-day" or "week-to-week", clarifying that the running back's AC joint injury shouldn't be a season-ender, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
McCaffrey isn't expected to practice or play this week, and he's already scheduled for a second opinion on the shoulder. Mike Davis is set for another stint in the lead backfield role, though it isn't likely to last for six games again, even if the 3-6 Panthers take a cautious approach to injuries over the final two months of a rebuilding season.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Missing first Week 10 practice•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Could miss Week 10•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Banged up in strong return•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Likely to rotate with Davis•