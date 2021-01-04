McCaffrey (thigh) said Monday that he doesn't expect to require offseason surgery, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McCaffrey endured an injury-plagued 2020 season, ultimately only suiting up for three contests on the year due to a combination of thigh, shoulder and ankle issues. Avoiding any offseason procedures would seemingly bode well for McCaffrey's chances of making an unhindered recovery in time for Carolina's offseason program and the start of the 2021 season, at which time he'll no doubt be back in the conversation at the top of fantasy drafts. In his three 2020 appearances, McCaffrey accumulated 225 yards and five touchdowns on 59 carries (3.8 YPC). He also secured 17 of 19 targets for 148 yards and another score.