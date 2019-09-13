McCaffrey rushed 16 times for 37 yards and brought in two of six targets for 16 yards in the Panthers' 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday.

Four days after flummoxing the Rams defense for 209 total yards from scrimmage, McCaffrey was naturally a focal point of defensive coordinator Todd Bowles' plan of attack, McCaffrey was consistently stymied by an aggressive Buccaneers' front seven, right down to the Panthers' final offensive play of the game. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner dialed up a direct snap to McCaffrey on fourth down at Tampa's two-yard line with 1:28 remaining, but the star running back was ruled short of the goal line on a play upheld by instant replay. McCaffrey also saw his total number of touches take a hit from 29 to 18 when compared to Week 1, so he'll look to step his involvement back up versus the Cardinals in a Week 3 road matchup a week from Sunday.