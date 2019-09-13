Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Shut down in Week 2 loss
McCaffrey rushed 16 times for 37 yards and brought in two of six targets for 16 yards in the Panthers' 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday.
Four days after flummoxing the Rams defense for 209 total yards from scrimmage, McCaffrey was naturally a focal point of defensive coordinator Todd Bowles' plan of attack, McCaffrey was consistently stymied by an aggressive Buccaneers' front seven, right down to the Panthers' final offensive play of the game. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner dialed up a direct snap to McCaffrey on fourth down at Tampa's two-yard line with 1:28 remaining, but the star running back was ruled short of the goal line on a play upheld by instant replay. McCaffrey also saw his total number of touches take a hit from 29 to 18 when compared to Week 1, so he'll look to step his involvement back up versus the Cardinals in a Week 3 road matchup a week from Sunday.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Gains 209 yards in loss•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Features against Pats•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Slated to suit up Thursday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Could get more per-play touches•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Hoping for 1,000/1,000 campaign•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...