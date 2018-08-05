McCaffrey is not participating in Sunday's practice due to an illness, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer reports.

McCaffrey doesn't appear to be dealing with anything serious that could keep him out of practice for an extended period of time, but the Panthers won't force him to practice through an illness Sunday. The second-year running back is expected to see an increase in touches this season after racking up 117 carries and 80 catches as a rookie in 2017, so Carolina's offense needs McCaffrey as healthy as possible for Week 1 and beyond.