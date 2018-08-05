Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Sidelined with illness Sunday
McCaffrey is not participating in Sunday's practice due to an illness, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer reports.
McCaffrey doesn't appear to be dealing with anything serious that could keep him out of practice for an extended period of time, but the Panthers won't force him to practice through an illness Sunday. The second-year running back is expected to see an increase in touches this season after racking up 117 carries and 80 catches as a rookie in 2017, so Carolina's offense needs McCaffrey as healthy as possible for Week 1 and beyond.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Touch total expected to climb•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Up to 208 pounds•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Could push for 200 carries•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Preparing for new partner•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Scores long touchdown in defeat•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Underwhelms despite expanded opportunity•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 fantasy football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Sony Michel injury Fantasy fallout
Sony Michel will miss at least part of the preseason and potentially part of the regular season...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Williams
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Ten-team auction results
Our first mock auction draft of the 2018 preseason was WILD! Bargains galore helped push a...