McCaffrey (thigh) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report, Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The thigh injury kept McCaffrey off the practice field for the second day in a row, but head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that he wasn't concerned about the star tailback's availability for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. It's unclear if Rhule's stance has chanced on the heels of another absence from practice, but more resolution on McCaffrey's status should come Friday, when Carolina holds its final Week 4 practice. If the thigh injury sidelines McCaffrey this weekend or results in him being limited, Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman would take on expanded roles out of the Panthers backfield.
