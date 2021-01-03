McCaffrey (thigh) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Saints, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

As expected, both McCaffrey and Mike Davis (ankle) are unavailable, leaving backfield reps available for some combination of Rodney Smith, Trenton Cannon, Alex Armah and even Curtis Samuel. McCaffrey will conclude an injury-marred campaign with 59 carries for 225 yards (3.8 YPC) and five touchdowns while hauling in 17 of 19 targets for 149 yards and another TD in three appearances.