Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Slated to suit up Thursday
McCaffrey is expected to play in Thursday's preseason game at New England, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
McCaffrey's workload is to be determined, but the Panthers' lead back will take the field for the first time this exhibition season. Once his cameo is complete, he'll be locked and loaded to serve as one of the NFL's workhorses for Week 1 and beyond.
