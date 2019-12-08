Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Snags 11 balls during Week 14 loss
McCaffrey ran for 53 yards on 11 carries and caught 11 of 12 targets for 82 receiving yards during Sunday's 40-20 loss to Atlanta.
Over the past month, McCaffrey has been even more dominant than usual in terms of his contributions as a pass catcher, hauling in seven or more passes in each of his past four outings, while exceeding 65 receiving yards in three of those four appearances. As a rusher, too, he was able to have an effective afternoon against the Falcons' front seven, averaging better than 4.8 yards per carry after being held to a collective 3.0 yards per rush against New Orleans and Washington the past two weeks. A far more challenging matchup awaits Week 15, with McCaffrey and Carolina's ground attack facing off against Seattle's top-10 rush defense.
