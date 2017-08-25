McCaffrey gained 21 yards on seven carries and 12 yards on one reception in Thursday's preseason game against Jacksonville.

While not as efficient as he was the past two weeks, McCaffrey encouragingly split work with Jonathan Stewart on the opening drive, finishing with five touches to the veteran's four during that series. The only disappointment was Carolina's failure to use the two backs on the field at the same time, with Russell Shepard appearing to get all of the first-team snaps at slot receiver. Even if packages involving both backs are very limited, the Panthers clearly are intent on keeping both McCaffrey and Stewart heavily involved in the offense. Stewart gained 39 yards on five carries, thanks to a 31-yard gain on a toss play on the first snap of the game