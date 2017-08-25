Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Splits first-team work
McCaffrey gained 21 yards on seven carries and 12 yards on one reception in Thursday's preseason game against Jacksonville.
While not as efficient as he was the past two weeks, McCaffrey encouragingly split work with Jonathan Stewart on the opening drive, finishing with five touches to the veteran's four during that series. The only disappointment was Carolina's failure to use the two backs on the field at the same time, with Russell Shepard appearing to get all of the first-team snaps at slot receiver. Even if packages involving both backs are very limited, the Panthers clearly are intent on keeping both McCaffrey and Stewart heavily involved in the offense. Stewart gained 39 yards on five carries, thanks to a 31-yard gain on a toss play on the first snap of the game
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Strong preseason continues•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Looks good in exhibition debut•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Conducting wildcat offense in practice•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Versatility already on display•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Signs rookie contract•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Picked by Carolina•
-
Parker, Ajayi shine vs. Eagles
In the all-important third preseason game, DeVante Parker and Jay Ajayi had big performances...
-
Don't buy the rookie RB hype
Everyone is buying this year's rookie class, but Chris Towers thinks the hype train is getting...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football sleepers...
-
Crowder tops Sportsline breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
12-team PPR mock draft review
Our CBS Sports staff completed a 12-team PPR mock draft, and the rookie running backs are all...