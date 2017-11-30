Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Spotted at practice
McCaffrey (shoulder) was donning shoulder pads for the start of Thursday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
After being listed as a non-participant for the Panthers' first session of the week with a shoulder issue, McCaffrey looks bound to take the field in some capacity Thursday. The Panthers will issue a formal update on McCaffrey's participation level once Thursday's session concludes, but no matter how he's listed, the expectation remains that the rookie running back will be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Saints.
