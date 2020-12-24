McCaffrey (thigh) missed practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
One day removed from calling McCaffrey "doubtful" to play Sunday at Washington, coach Matt Rhule again touched on the running back, telling David Newton of ESPN.com that McCaffrey "wants to play," but he's "just not quite there yet." With no practice to speak of yet this week and no clarity on if game action is possible before the end of the campaign, it stands to reason McCaffrey exits an injury-riddled fourth year as a pro with just three appearances under his belt.
