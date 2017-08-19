Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Strong preseason continues
McCaffrey rushed three times for 33 yards and a touchdown while hauling in 2-of-3 targets for 39 more during Saturday's loss to the Titans in Week 2 of preseason.
McCaffrey pulled off a 13-yard run on his first carry then backed it up with a 17-yard touchdown on his very next touch. The rookie out of Stanford ended up leading his team in both rushing yards and receiving yards in the first half. He's looked significantly more explosive than veteran Jonathan Stewart, who racked up just eight yards on four rushes.
