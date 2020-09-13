McCaffrey rushed the ball 23 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns in Week against the Raiders. He also added three receptions for 38 yards.

McCaffrey didn't deliver any spectacular runs, as his longest rush of the day went for 15 yards. Nevertheless, he was a big part of the offense and found the end zone twice -- one from six yards and the other three. He's always an elite option, and that won't change when the Panthers take on the Buccaneers in Week 2.