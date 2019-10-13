Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Stymied but scores twice
McCaffrey rushed 22 times for 31 yards and a touchdown while securing four of five targets for 26 yards and another score in the Panthers' 37-26 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
As was the case when the teams met Week 2 in Carolina, McCaffrey continued running into brick walls in the running game across the pond in London. However, the multi-talented running back still managed to find his way into the end zone on a pair of occasions, with the one through the air coming on a nifty 25-yard reception midway through the second quarter. McCaffrey now has seven total touchdowns over the last four games alone and will rest up over the coming bye week ahead of a challenging matchup against the 49ers defense Week 8.
