Though the Panthers have reportedly been optimistic about McCaffrey playing Sunday against the Cardinals, the running back is expected to test out his thigh injury in pregame warmups to determine his availability for the contest, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Those considering McCaffrey in Week 4 fantasy lineups will want to confirm his status when the Panthers' inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff. In the event that he ends up out or limited, Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman would be in line to handle expanded roles out of the Panthers backfield versus Arizona.