Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Takes part in Friday's practice
McCaffrey took part in Friday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
McCaffrey was held out of Thursday's session in order to rest, but he was back in action just one day later. The Panthers practiced inside a convention center Friday, so it should be another easy day for McCaffrey and co. He is good to go for Carolina's Week 16 matchup with Atlanta.
