McCaffrey ran for 62 yards on seven carries and added 35 yards on two catches in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Jets.

The bulk of McCaffrey's work came late in the second quarter on a 40-yard run that set up a Panthers field goal. McCaffrey entered the game with three touchdowns in his previous two games and so fans might have, understandably, hoped for more. Still, it's hard to expect much from the rookie considering how relatively few touches he's garnered, with just two games of 15 or more this season. Few all-purpose backs can do what McCaffrey does in terms of piling up yardage on 10-12 touches per game, but the backfield is still crowded with Jonathan Stewart and Cam Newton no matter how unique McCaffrey's skillset is.