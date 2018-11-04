McCaffrey rushed 17 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns and brought in five of six targets for 78 yards in the Panthers' 42-28 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

For a change, McCaffrey got a chance to convert some touchdown opportunities inside the five-yard line, an area of the field where quarterback Cam Newton has often been the preferred option. The 2017 first-round pick scored on short runs of three and one yard in the first half, and also paced the team in receiving yardage on the day for good measure. McCaffrey has flashed robust touchdown equity the last two games, as he's crossed the goal line on four occasions overall during that span. He's also encouragingly logged double-digit carries in two straight contests, a trend fantasy owners hope continues in four days when the Panthers tangle with the Steelers in a Week 10 interconference road tilt.