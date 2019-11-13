Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Tending to foot issue
McCaffrey didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
McCaffrey kicked off last week with a similar listing, only a knee issue was to blame for the absence on that occasion. On a positive note, coach Ron Rivera told Reed that the Panthers are being cautious with McCaffrey and "giving him a breather" Wednesday. Considering McCaffrey is averaging 25.9 touches per game, that approach is warranted, but fantasy managers will want to circle back and make sure the health concern doesn't linger.
