McCaffrey was unable to practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

The release of the Panthers' first Week 13 injury report revealed McCaffrey's ailment, which stems from Sunday's win versus the Jets. Head coach Ron Rivera told Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer that McCaffrey received "a hit" in the game and, speaking of his status, said, "We'll see tomorrow." While McCaffrey doesn't necessarily need to make an appearance at practice Thursday, he may need to show a degree of progress with the training staff.