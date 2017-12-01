McCaffrey (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in New Orleans, with head coach Ron Rivera optimistic the running back will play, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McCaffrey was held out of practice Wednesday but managed limited sessions Thursday and Friday. Speaking before Friday's practice, Rivera said the team may wait until Saturday before making a decision on McCaffrey's availability. The Panthers' head coach sounded a bit more optimistic after practice, perhaps suggesting that McCaffrey looked good during the session. Carolina beat reporters, including Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, have been suggesting that McCaffrey is expected to play. Rivera's comments provide hope that the final decision will be made public Saturday, rather than in the hours leading up to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Jonathan Stewart likely would get some extra snaps and carries if McCaffrey were to miss the game, while Fozzy Whittaker would be the leading candidate to handle passing downs.