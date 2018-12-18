McCaffrey rushed 15 times for 53 yards and caught eight of 11 targets for 67 yards in Monday night's 12-9 loss to the Saints. He also completed a 50-yard touchdown pass.

McCaffrey carried Carolina's offense once again, leading the team in rushing and all receiving categories. For good measure, he also lent a hand in the passing game, tossing to a wide-open Chris Manhertz for a long score on a trick fourth-down play during the first quarter. That continued McCaffrey's touchdown streak, bringing his season total to 14, which includes 13 over his last eight outings. While another of the passing variety shouldn't be expected anytime soon, McCaffrey's heavy involvement in everything the Panthers do offensively continues to make him an ultra-dynamic threat heading into the Week 16 game versus the Falcons.