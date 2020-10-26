Coach Matt Rhule noted Monday that McCaffrey (ankle) is a "possibility" for Thursday night's game against the Falcons, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Per Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site, Rhule indicated that McCaffrey's Week 8 status is "sort of out of my hands. I'm hopeful that we'll have him." For now though, McCaffrey has yet to be designated to return from IR and that needs to happen before he can practice. Either way, McCaffrey appears to be nearing a return to action and if even if he remains sidelined Thursday night, he'd presumably ready for the team's Nov. 8 contest against the Chiefs.