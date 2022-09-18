McCaffrey rushed 15 times for 102 yards and caught four of five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants.

McCaffrey ripped off a 49-yard run to begin the fourth quarter, helping him top the century mark on the day. Although he didn't find the end zone like in Week 1, McCaffrey was much more productive from a yardage standpoint Sunday. While it still wasn't enough to get the Panthers their first win of the season, McCaffrey carries some decent momentum into what could be a tough Week 3 matchup versus the Saints.