Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Tops 100 yards receiving
McCaffrey caught nine of 11 targets for 101 yards and rushed four times for 16 yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints.
McCaffrey's first 100-yard receiving game came in the wake of top wideout Kelvin Benjamin being forced to exit during the first half due to a knee injury. Of course, Benjamin's ailment followed Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen's (foot) last week, suddenly leaving Carolina without its top two targets. Already touted for his pass-catching ability, McCaffrey could become a larger force through the air in the weeks to come, and assuming the Panthers aren't trailing for as long as they were Sunday, he should see more than four carries on most occasions as well.
