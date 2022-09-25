McCaffrey rushed 25 times for 108 yards and caught two of four targets for seven yards in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Saints.

McCaffrey fueled the Panthers offense with his production on the ground, topping 100 yards for the second straight game. He also racked up a season-high 27 total touches and has increased his tally each week so far. Although he still sports just one touchdown on the campaign, McCaffrey has managed to produce despite Carolina's offense being yet to click under quarterback Baker Mayfield.