Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Totals 141 scrimmage yards

McCaffrey carried 20 times for 108 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Packers. He also caught six of seven targets for an additional 33 yards.

McCaffrey excelled against a beatable Green Bay run defense, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while delivering his sixth 100-yard rushing performance of the season. He also finished third on the team in receptions and fourth in targets, though his 33 receiving yards were below his typical output. McCaffrey's 14th touchdown of the season ties him with Aaron Jones for the most in the NFL, and he'll look to add to his impressive numbers next Sunday at home against the Falcons.