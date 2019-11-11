Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Totals 141 scrimmage yards
McCaffrey carried 20 times for 108 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Packers. He also caught six of seven targets for an additional 33 yards.
McCaffrey excelled against a beatable Green Bay run defense, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while delivering his sixth 100-yard rushing performance of the season. He also finished third on the team in receptions and fourth in targets, though his 33 receiving yards were below his typical output. McCaffrey's 14th touchdown of the season ties him with Aaron Jones for the most in the NFL, and he'll look to add to his impressive numbers next Sunday at home against the Falcons.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Good to go•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Feeling ready for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Another multi-touchdown game•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Elevates to full participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...