Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Totals 95 scrimmage yards versus Cowboys
McCaffrey carried 10 times for 50 yards and caught six of nine targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 16-8 win over the Cowboys.
McCaffrey averaged a healthy five yards per carry while leading the team in targets, catches and receiving yards. He fumbled near the goal line in the first quarter and watched as Cam Newton and Alex Armah each scored on short runs later in the contest. McCaffrey fumbled just two times during his rookie season, so it seems likely that he'll move on from Sunday's blunder sooner rather than later. He remains a key cog in the offense and should see plenty of opportunities to build on a respectable season debut next week against the Falcons.
