McCaffrey would get between 25 to 30 touches per game in Panthers coach Ron Rivera's ideal scenario this season, ESPN's David Newton reports.

McCaffrey averaged just over 12 touches, including five per game through the air, as a rookie last season, when veteran Jonathan Stewart led the team's rushing attack. Although fellow pounder C.J. Anderson was signed following Stewart's release this offseason, it's McCaffrey who's seemingly slated to spearhead Carolina's backfield charge under new coordinator Norv Turner. Known for heavily utilizing his top tailback, and having worked with the similarly skilled Darren Sproles in the past, Turner profiles as someone fit to expand McCaffrey's game. Furthermore, citing McCaffrey's added muscle and average of over 25 touches per game his last couple college seasons, coach Rivera has offered a vote of confidence in the tailback's ability to approach 200 carries this season. While that would mean a large increase from his 117 totes last year, and quarterback Cam Newton will still have the offense run through him, more of McCaffrey would only figure to boost his stock heading into Year 2.