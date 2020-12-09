McCaffrey (shoulder) is practicing in full Wednesday, according to David Newton of ESPN.com.
We'll have to see if Newton's assessment corresponds with McCaffrey's official listed practice participation level, but if the running back is indeed deemed to have logged a full session without any limitations Wednesday, he'll be on track to return to action Sunday against the Broncos.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Optimism for Week 14•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Not surprisingly ruled out•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Limited again Thursday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Remains unlikely to play•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Expected to practice Wednesday•