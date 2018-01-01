Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Underwhelms despite expanded opportunity
McCaffrey rushed six times for 14 yards and brought in five of eight targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Falcons.
The first-round pick was theoretically poised for an expanded role with Jonathan Stewart (back) a surprise inactive, but the additional opportunities didn't really come to fruition. McCaffrey's 11 total touches matched his Week 16 tally, and they paled in comparison to the 18 he'd logged in Week 15 against the Packers. The rookie finishes his first regular-season campaign having posted a single-game high of 66 rushing yards and topping out at 101 yards through the air. The latter total came against the same Saints squad the Panthers will face next Sunday in an NFC wild-card road tilt, infusing some optimism into McCaffrey's fantasy outlook for those playing postseason contests.
